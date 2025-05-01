Fortnite to return on iOS App Store after Apple losses case

After a legal victory over Apple in court, Epic Games announced Fortnite's return to the iOS App Store in the United States (US).
According to the court’s Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, Apple violated a court order following the 2021 antitrust lawsuit against them by Fortnite developer Epic Games.
Epic’s lawsuit pleaded Apple acted as a monopoly, taking as much as 30% of all App Store transactions.
An injunction set by that lawsuit was “issued to restrain and prohibit Apple’s anticompetitive conduct and anticompetitive pricing,” according to a ruling held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, which found Apple in “willful violation” of that injunction.
“Apple’s continued attempts to interfere with competition will not be tolerated. This is an injunction, not a negotiation. There are no do-overs once a party willfully disregards a court order. Time is of the essence. The Court will not tolerate further delays. As previously ordered, Apple will not impede competition,” Rogers said.
“The court enjoins Apple from implementing its new anticompetitive acts to avoid compliance with the Injunction. Effective immediately, Apple will no longer impede developers’ ability to communicate with users nor will they levy or impose a new commission on off-app purchases,” Rogers added.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Epic Games Founder and CEO Tim Sweeney responded to the news announcing the game would be on the App Store next week.
“NO FEES on web transactions. Game over for the Apple Tax. Apple’s 15-30% junk fees are now just as dead here in the United States of America as they are in Europe under the Digital Markets Act. Unlawful here, unlawful there,” Sweeney said.
Gamers will be able to play Fortnite on Apple devices soon.