Chiefs coach Andy Reid speaks out about Travis Kelce's retirement rumours 

Travis Kelce may be entering Arrowhead Stadium for the final time on Christmas Day as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos.
According to Fox News, rumors of Kelce’s impending retirement have swirled for the last two seasons as his production, while still as solid as can be expected for a 36-year-old NFL player, decreased. With the tight end being in the final year of his contract, the talk of Kelce stepping away has only gotten louder.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked what it meant to him that it could be Kelce’s last game at home.
Reid said, "I don’t know if it is or not. I haven’t talked to him. I think his numbers and personality and the person I think speak for themselves. Phenomenal person (and) great for the community. He’s everything you want from a player representing an organization."
Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Matt Nagy also touted Kelce’s level of play.
Nagy said, "He’s doing great. There’s going to be some routes that he ran really, really well as a third (or) fourth year into the league. But what he uses now is he’s savvy with his mental. These guys see what he does and he’s able to set guys up. He’s having a great year right now and I think that’s what’s so special in his leadership skills. The way he leads these guys is second to none.”
The 36-year-old, who is in his 13th NFL season, has plenty to keep him busy off the field. He and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, have built "New Heights" into one of the most popular sports podcasts.
Klece has also entered the acting space, notably appearing in Happy Gilmore earlier this year. He is also about to marry American singer-song writer, Taylor Swift.