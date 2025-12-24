Sports
Jake Paul struggles to speak after jaw-breaking knockout loss to Joshua

Anthony Joshua knocked out Jake Paul after breaking his jaw in Miami fight

Jake Paul admitted he struggles to talk after Anthony Joshua “completely snapped” his jaw during their controversial fight.

According to The Sun, Joshua destroyed Paul in a farcical £200million fight on Friday, December 19, that ended with both boxers getting booed following the sixth-round knockout.

The Problem Child was rushed to hospital immediately after his sound defeat and underwent surgery as AJ broke his jaw in two places.

The YouTube star joined his brother Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast where he lifted the lid on the full extent of his injuries.

The promoter was still in bad shape as he sported a swollen face and told Logan the doctors added four titanium plates that made his jaw feel like a baseball was placed in his mouth.

Paul said, “It’s like there’s a baseball in there. Four titanium plates. It’s literally snapped, bro, completely snapped. I was like, ‘Wow, that was nice’. I was on the ground like, ‘That was a good shot’. He surprised my jaw.”

“I mean, it’s not that hard to get your a*s beat. I was doing good, I just think my cardio, just the mental pressure of the big guy and sparring the big people is different on the 10-ounce gloves. But it was a great experience, I learnt a lot in there,” he added.

The YouTuber was ordered by doctors to only consume liquid food for a week after his loss as some of his teeth were removed during surgery.

