Venus Williams shares breathtaking wedding week looks with Andrea Preti

Venus Williams tied the knot with Andrea Preti in an intimate multi-day wedding in their Palm Beach home.
The American tennis star Williams and Italian actor Preti announced their marriage on social media on Tuesday, December 23.
According to Vogue, Williams and Preti officially tied the knot in two separate wedding ceremonies, first in Italy and then in the US.
The couple initially had a ceremony in Ischia, Italy, on September 18, but that could not be legalised due to Williams’ foreigner status, so the couple decided to have another ceremony with friends and family in Florida.
Venus told the publication, “We had this dream to do our wedding in Italy, but we didn’t have enough time to do the paperwork, because I’m a foreigner, it can take about eight months. So, we decided to have a second wedding."
Williams and Preti announced their wedding and shared the first look in the wedding dresses with Vogue magazine.
The five-day ceremony that began on Monday, December 15, has different events, including a bridal shower and a romantic dinner at the Miami members’ club Sopra, and finally a wedding in the courthouse on December 19 before the main wedding ceremony at Palm Beach.
Venus told Vogue, “They always say weddings go so fast, and they do. We started on Monday. Serena gave us this gift of a beautiful yacht, and she arranged all the food, everything. We had 10 to 12 of our closest family and friends who were in town on the boat, and we were singing, dancing, gossiping, and just enjoying each other.”
For the unversed, Williams and Preti, who were initially linked in 2024 after their meeting at a Gucci show in Milan, got engaged on January 31, 2025.