Serena Williams pens emotional post for sister Venus Williams after wedding

  By Bushra Saleem
Serena shares unseen photos from ‘built-in best friend’ Venus Williams' wedding to Andrea Preti

Serena Williams penned a heartfelt post for her sister Venus Williams as she ties the knot with Andrea Preti.

Taking to her Instagram, the former world No. 1 shared some unseen pictures from Venus and Preti’s wedding with an emotional tribute to her sister.

The American tennis star wrote, “My sister’s keeper. Venus, where do I even begin? From the backyard courts to the biggest stages in the world, you’ve always led with grace, strength, and a heart bigger than any trophy. Watching you step into this next chapter surrounded by love felt like watching the sun rise…steady, powerful, and full of promise.”

“You’ve been my built-in best friend, my protector, my teacher, and my reminder to always walk in purpose. Seeing you this happy, this loved, this radiant… it means everything to me,” she continued.


The Williams sisters were one of the greatest doubles teams in tennis history, as together the duo won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles.

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams took retirement from professional tennis after the 2022 US Open, while Venus made a comeback this year, following a 16-month break.

Serene concluded her post saying, “To love, to partnership, to laughter, and to a lifetime of choosing each other every single day. I couldn’t be prouder to stand beside you, not just today, but always.”

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti relationship timeline:

Venus Williams and Italian actor and model Andrea Preti sparked dating rumours in 2024 after they were spotted together in Nerano. The couple got engaged on January 31, 2025, People reported. 

The multi-Grand Slam champion announced her engagement during a post-match interview in July 2025. Two months later they got married in Ischia, Italy, on September 18.

However, the couple decided to have a second and official wedding ceremony in Florida, US, on December 19, as their Italy wedding was not legalised due to Venus’ foreigner status.

