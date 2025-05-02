Russell Brand granted conditional bail over rape, sexual assault charges

Russell Brand has been granted conditional bail by a London judge over charges of rape and sexual assault.
On Friday, May 2, the American actor, 49, arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court for the hearing.
Earlier in April, Russell was charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault.
For the court appearance, he opted for a dark denim shirt, sunglasses and blue jeans.
As reported by The Telegraph, Russell spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, and address during the brief hearing. He also told the judge that he understood his bail conditions.
After the 12-minute short hearing, judge Paul Goldspring granted him bail and scheduled his next court appearance at London's Central Criminal Court.
Charges against Russell Brand
According to the court documents, Russell Brand has been accused of indecently assaulting a woman in 2001 by “grabbing her arm and dragging her towards a male toilet.”
The actor has been further alleged to have raped a woman in 1999.
Previously, Russell has denied the accusations and claimed he has "never engaged in non-consensual activity".
Russell Brand’s next court
After getting bailed on Friday, Russell Brand will appear in court for his next hearing on May 30.