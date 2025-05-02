Sports

GTA 6 release date pushed to next year: Here's when it will premiere

GTA 6 is highly anticipated title and gamers might get some more details about game soon

GTA 6 release date pushed to next year: Here's when it will premiere

Rockstar Games has officially announced GTA 6 release date via its social media handle.

Rockstar Games announced on Friday, May 2, 2025, that the highly anticipated sequel in the Grand Theft Auto series will now officially release next year.

On its official website, the company said the delay is necessary to meet player expectations for quality and polish.

“We are very sorry that this is later than you expected,” Rockstar stated, “The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.”

According to Rockstar Games, GTA 6 still has the aim to meet the expectations of gamers, and extra time is required to “deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”


The next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise will be set in Vice City, and feature the series’ first female protagonist, Lucia, with Bonnie and Clyde–inspired story elements.

GTA 6 release date

Rockstar Games has officially revealed that GTA 6 will be released on May, 26, 2026. 

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated title and gamers might get some more details about the game’s delay during parent company Take-Two’s next financial results on May 15.

Despite the delay, the wait for GTA VI remains strong. Its predecessor, GTA 5, continues to dominate gaming platforms even 11 years after launch.

It is important to note that Rockstar has not shared a new trailer or further gameplay reveals, but the studio says more information will be shared soon. 

