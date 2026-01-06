Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure

Manchester United has begun early discussions with potential candidates to take over as interim manager following Ruben Amorim's departure.
Among those approached are former club players including Michael Carrick, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Darren Fletcher with the role expected to last until the end of the season.
However, it remains unclear who is the leading contender to temporarily take charge for the remainder of the campaign.
United hired Amorim in November 2024 after paying Sporting Lisbon a fee to release him from his contract.
His exit followed weeks of speculation, especially after Amorim hinted on Friday that his relationship with the club officials had become strained and that he did not expect full backing in the transfer market.
During his time as manager, he only won 25 out of 63 matches.
"The Scot will remain in place until a caretaker is appointed, with the club planning to name a permanent successor for Amorim in the summer," BBC Sports said.
United are searching for their seventh permanent manager since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in May 2013.
According to the sources, United is speaking with potential caretaker managers to find out if they are willing and able to take the job.