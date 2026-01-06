Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as mentor by Joao Felix after remarkable season

Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in convincing Felix to join Al-Nassr from Chelsea

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as mentor by Joao Felix after remarkable season
Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as mentor by Joao Felix after remarkable season

Joao Felix has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo!

The Al-Nassr teammate called the Portuguese legend "unique" and said that playing alongside Ronaldo has helped him improve as a player.

Ronaldo played a key role in convincing Felix to join Al-Nassr from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £43.7million.

Since joining the Saudi club, Felix has enjoyed a successful season, scoring 19 goals so far.

Felix told the Saudi Pro League’s official website that playing alongside Ronaldo is very positive.

He praised Ronaldo, “Of course, having Cristiano as a team-mate is always good, for everything he brings to the team, all the teachings. He's a role model for almost all players, especially when it comes to work and dedication."

The player went on to share, “The fact that I and our team-mates have him around, it makes us better players too, and especially more professional, which is very important nowadays. And that we're here with him helps us a lot."

Felix further acknowledged that seeing Ronaldo performing at a high level even at 40 years of age is inspiring and motivates the team.

“I want to do the best I can, help the club. And by doing that, and things going well, people will always remember me, they'll always have a special affection for me," the 26-year-old further shared.

Felix's contract with Al-Nassr lasts until 2027, the same year Ronaldo's contract ends.

Aryna Sabalenka responds to criticism over 'Battle of the Sexes' match

Aryna Sabalenka responds to criticism over 'Battle of the Sexes' match
Liam Rosenior named Chelsea new head coach after Enzo Maresca exit

Liam Rosenior named Chelsea new head coach after Enzo Maresca exit
Australian Open 2026 unveils record-breaking 16% prize money boost

Australian Open 2026 unveils record-breaking 16% prize money boost
Venus Williams falls short against Poland's Magda Linette in Auckland

Venus Williams falls short against Poland's Magda Linette in Auckland
Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update ahead of Australian Open
Travis Kelce's retirement decision looms as Chiefs pack up lockers

Travis Kelce's retirement decision looms as Chiefs pack up lockers
Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days in charge

Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days in charge
Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela, 16, announces wedding plans

Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela, 16, announces wedding plans
Ruben Amorim sacked by Manchester United after 14 months in charge

Ruben Amorim sacked by Manchester United after 14 months in charge
Coco Gauff breaks silence amid backlash over controversial fan remarks

Coco Gauff breaks silence amid backlash over controversial fan remarks
Emma Navarro stunned by Fran Jones in ASB Classic upset

Emma Navarro stunned by Fran Jones in ASB Classic upset
Damien Martyn makes 'miraculous' recovery, wakes up from coma

Damien Martyn makes 'miraculous' recovery, wakes up from coma

Popular News

Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure

Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure
11 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan breaks silence on backlash ahead of 'Border 2' release

Varun Dhawan breaks silence on backlash ahead of 'Border 2' release

60 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan reveals reason for keeping daughter Lara out of spotlight

Varun Dhawan reveals reason for keeping daughter Lara out of spotlight
39 minutes ago