Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as mentor by Joao Felix after remarkable season

Joao Felix has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo!
The Al-Nassr teammate called the Portuguese legend "unique" and said that playing alongside Ronaldo has helped him improve as a player.
Ronaldo played a key role in convincing Felix to join Al-Nassr from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £43.7million.
Since joining the Saudi club, Felix has enjoyed a successful season, scoring 19 goals so far.
Felix told the Saudi Pro League’s official website that playing alongside Ronaldo is very positive.
He praised Ronaldo, “Of course, having Cristiano as a team-mate is always good, for everything he brings to the team, all the teachings. He's a role model for almost all players, especially when it comes to work and dedication."
The player went on to share, “The fact that I and our team-mates have him around, it makes us better players too, and especially more professional, which is very important nowadays. And that we're here with him helps us a lot."
Felix further acknowledged that seeing Ronaldo performing at a high level even at 40 years of age is inspiring and motivates the team.
“I want to do the best I can, help the club. And by doing that, and things going well, people will always remember me, they'll always have a special affection for me," the 26-year-old further shared.
Felix's contract with Al-Nassr lasts until 2027, the same year Ronaldo's contract ends.