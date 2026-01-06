Aryna Sabalenka responds to criticism over 'Battle of the Sexes' match

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka responded to criticism about her recent "Battle of the Sexes" match against Nick Kyrgios.
The match, which Kyrgios won faced widespread criticism with Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek also dismissed that idea, saying that women's tennis doesn't need publicity stunts like a "Battle of the Sexes" to prove its value.
Swiatek said the tennis has progressed a lot since the first famous "Battle of the Sexes" in 1973 when Billie Jean King played against Bobby Riggs, which was important for women's tennis to fight for recognization and equal prize money.
The 24-year-old further shared, "Honestly, there doesn't need to be any competition. We have so many great athletes and great stories to present, we don't necessarily need to compare to men's tennis."
Speaking at the season-opening Brisbane International, Sabalenka said that match helped her fitness ahead of next week's Australian Open first round.
The Belarusian demolished Cristina Bucsa in the Brisbane International tournament on Tuesday, January 6.
"When you play against a guy, the intensity is completely different," Sabalenka said.
The 27-year-old added, "It wasn't about proving something to anyone. It was able to show that tennis can be really huge. That exhibition, it was fun. It was a great challenge."
Sabalenka, who received a first-round bye in Brisbane, will face Romania's Sorana Cirstea in round three.