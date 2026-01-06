Liam Rosenior named Chelsea new head coach after Enzo Maresca exit

Chelsea appointed Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior as their new head coach on Tuesday, January 6.
The appointment came four days after the club parted ways with Enzo Maresca following a breakdown in his relationship with the board.
Rosenior, who has joined from Strasbourg has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with an option for a further season.
"I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Chelsea Football Club," Rosenior expressed, as per BBC Sports.
He added, "To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves."
The new Chelsea manager will watch the Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League match from the stands on Wednesday instead of managing the team.
"I cannot turn down this opportunity to join an incredible club, incredible squad who are Club World Cup champions," Rosenior further expressed.
His first official training session as Chelsea manager will be on Thursday and after that, he will lead the team in his first game in charge during the FA Cup third-round match against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.