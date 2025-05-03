Late actress Anna Nicole Smith honored by daughter at Barnstable Brown Gala 

Dannielynn Birkhead celebrated her late mother and renowned American actress Anna Nicole Smith's legacy during the 36th annual Barnstable Brown Gala.
The 18-year-old model honored her legendary mom by wearing a stunning gown that the deceased actress wore to the same event in 2004.
Smith's husband, Larry Brikhead, took to his Instagram handle on Friday, May 2nd, to share a carousel of photos of her daughter from the star-studded event.
The 52-year-old photographer expressed immense gratitude in the caption after his girl paid touching tribute to his passed away life partner, stating, "Kicking off @kentuckyderby weekend with Dannielynn. First up, The Barnstable-Brown Gala."
"Dannielynn is wearing Anna Nicole’s dress that she wore 21 years ago to this same event. Life is full circle. She said she chose the dress because it was her Mom’s and "super cool," he penned.
Larry emotionally revealed that when he met Anna for the first time at the Barnstable Gala in 2003, she was wearing the same outfit.
Anna Nicole Smith tragically passed away at the age of 39
For those unaware, Anna Nicole Smith died on February 8, 2007, in Hollywood, Florida, due to an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.
The Skyscraper actress died at the age of 39 a few months after welcoming her daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, whom she welcomed on September 7, 2006, with her life partner, Larry Brikhead.