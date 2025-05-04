Sabrina Carpenter makes hilarious remarks about ‘shorties’ in ‘SNL’ cameo

Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter crashes Quinta Brunson's 'Saturday Night Live' musical monologue

  May 04, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter has crashed Quinta Brunson‘s Saturday Night Live musical monologue.

The Please Please Please crooner honoured “shorties” during her surprise cameo appearance.

Quinta started her monologue by acknowledging that it’s her second time hosting the popular show, saying, “Proof you can do anything you put your mind to even if people look down on you. Whether it’s because of where you come from or literally because you’re only 4’11.”

After the Grammy winner she surprised the host, Quinta asked, “Sabrina, what are you doing here?”

Sabrina responded, “I mean, you were talking about being short, so I thought I’d stop by.”

The Abbott Elementary alum then further asked, “Sabrina, can I ask you something one shorty to another?” adding, “When you eat short rib does it taste just like rib?”

“I never thought about it like that, but yeah,” the pop icon responded before asking a hilarious height-related question, “Wait, here’s a question for you. When you read short stories, do they feel like novels?”

Quinta quipped, “Yeah, that’s right. I’m short… But I love being short, and I want other short people to know the sky’s the limit. So shorties, tonight, this one’s for us!”

The Quinta Vs. Everything star also highlighted some of the renowned “shorties” including Simone Biles, Kendrick Lamar and Tom Holland.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet tour

Sabrina Carpenter is currently busy with Short n' Sweet tour in Europe.

She will be playing at the Hyde Park Festival in London on July 5- 6, 2025.

