Lady Gaga performs record-breaking free concert on Rio's Copacabana beach

Lady Gaga surely knows how to pull a crowd!
The Abracadabra singer delivered a monumental performance in front of an estimated 2.1 million people at a free show on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach on Saturday.
Around 500,000 tourists travelled to watch the concert, which was paid for by the city to boost the local economy.
She kicked off her the event with an operatic edition of her 2011 track Bloody Mary, before belting out the lyrics of Abracadabra.
Before singing one of her biggest hits, Poker Face, Gaga gushed, "Brazil! I missed you. I missed you so much."
The actress cum singer addressed the crowd in English, through a Portuguese translator.
"I'm so honoured to be here with you tonight. Tonight we're making history, but no one makes history alone. Without all of you, the incredible people of Brazil, I wouldn't have this moment. Thank you for making history with me," she said.
Gaga further added, "The people of Brazil are the reason I get to shine today. But of all the things I can thank you for, the one I most am grateful for is this: that you waited for me. You waited more than 10 years for me."
The show marks as the first time Gaga had played in Brazil since 2012, given that she cancelled a concert at the Rock in Rio festival in 2017 over health issues.
Mayhem
Lady Gaga released her seventh studio album, Mayhem, on March 7th, 2025.
The 14-track album include the singles Disease, Abracadabra and Die With a Smile.