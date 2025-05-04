King Charles continues to celebrate milestone despite Harry's cruel remarks

King Charles is not in mood to ruin his big milestone for Prince Harry!
The monarch is set to mark the second anniversary of his Coronation on May 6, Monday.
But just two days before the milestone day in his reign, the Duke of Sussex made scathing comments about the Royal family, which gave a new tension to cancer-stricken King Charles.
However, despite Harry’s bombshell interview to BBC, his ailing father continues to celebrate his second anniversary of Coronation.
On Sunday, May 5, the Buckingham Palace took to its Instagram account to share a glimpse into King Charles’ celebration.
In the delightful video, King Charles could be seen viewing the portraits from the memorable day alongside the artists who created them.
“As part of Their Majesties’ Coronation celebrations, The King commissioned five artists to capture some of the most significant moments of the weekend. The artworks were completed over a number of months before being presented to His Majesty at Clarence House in September 2024,” the palace wrote in the caption.
It further added, “Head to theroyalfamilychannel on YouTube to see @phoebestannard, @fraserscarfe and @gideonsummerfield talk about the moment they got to show their art to The King.”
King Charles Coronation Day
King Charles ascended to the throne in September 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, but the coronation was held in May 2023 with a lavish ceremony at the Westminster Abbey.