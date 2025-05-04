Royal

Meghan Markle shares emotional photo of Harry with kids after reconciliation plea

  by Web Desk
  • May 04, 2025
Meghan Markle is giving Royal fans a peek into Prince Harry’s life after his plea for reconciliation with the Royal Family.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the former Suits actress dropped an adorable yet emotional photo of Prince Harry with their two kids, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.

In the black and white photo, the Duke of Sussex could be seen holding Archie’s hand while carrying Lilibet on his shoulders in a picturesque garden.

Not only, Meghan Markle did not write anything in the caption, she also kept her comment section off for the public.


The post comes a day after Prince Harry gave interview to the BBC where he gave fresh details of his difficult relationship with the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle sends message to Royal family

Since re-launching her Instagram account, Meghan Markle has been delighting fans with sweet glimpses of Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.

But this time, the former American actress has seemingly used her platform to send a strong message to the Royal family as this image depicts that Harry is unfazed by the Royal Family feud and his wife and kids come first to him.

Prince Harry’s plea for reconciliation

After losing the latest round in his court battle over his security in UK on Friday, the Duke of Sussex spoke of his hope of “reconciliation” with the Royal Family.

