Royal

Buckingham Palace gives update on King Charles after Harry’s remarks on his health

  • by Web Desk
  • May 04, 2025
Buckingham Palace has given an update on King Charles after Prince Harry fueled speculation about his health in new BBC interview.

The Duke of Sussex gave a bombshell interview after losing the latest round in his court battle over his security in UK on Friday, May 2.

In the interview, the husband of Meghan Markle made many shocking comments and among one of them was about his ailing father, King Charles’ health.

“Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile,” he said.

Now, the Palace took to its official Instagram account on Sunday to share an update on the monarch as he is currently busy in preparing for his Coronation celebrations despite Harry's cold remarks.

In a video, the monarch could be seen looking at Coronation artworks alongside the artists who created them.

“As part of Their Majesties’ Coronation celebrations, The King commissioned five artists to capture some of the most significant moments of the weekend. The artworks were completed over a number of months before being presented to His Majesty at Clarence House in September 2024,” the palace wrote in the caption.


It further added, “Head to theroyalfamilychannel on YouTube to see @phoebestannard, @fraserscarfe and @gideonsummerfield talk about the moment they got to show their art to The King.”

King Charles' health

King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 and continues to receive regular treatment, which is said to be successful and that he is getting better.

However, in March, the monarch got briefly hospitalized after experiencing "temporary side effects" from his ongoing cancer treatment.

Despite his health complication, King Charles continues to fulfil his Royal duties to the fullest.

