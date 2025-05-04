King Charles honours Prince William after ignoring Harry's reunion plea

King Charles has honoured Prince William after estranged son Prince Harry made an emotional reunion plea.
On Sunday, May 4, the British monarch posted his favourite portrait, which was picked among the number of portraits submitted as part of Their Majesties’ Coronation celebrations, featuring himself and eldest son the Prince of Wales.
Out of all the amazing art works, His Majesty chose this specific piece, giving a subtle message to the Duke of Sussex that William is not only his favourite son but also the future of monarchy.
The shared portrait feature the Prince of Wales looking affectionately at his father Charles at the coronation.
His majesty’s surprising move comes after Harry expressed his desire for “reconciliation” with the monarch and the rest of the Royal Family.
Prince Harry’s 'reconciliation' plea
Prince Harry recently revealed that he wants to reconcile with King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family during his latest BBC interview.
The Duke of Sussex claimed he "would love a reconciliation.”
He also shared that his estranged father "won't speak" to him, adding, "I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff."
Notably, Prince Harry moved to the US with Meghan Markle and kids after stepped down as working royal in January 2020.