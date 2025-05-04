Royal

Prince Harry branded 'non-serious' about security fears after legal defeat

The Duke of Sussex sparked controversy after his controversial interview with BBC

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 04, 2025
Prince Harry branded non-serious about security fears after legal defeat
Prince Harry branded 'non-serious' about security fears after legal defeat   

Prince Harry was reportedly labeled 'non-serious' about his security fears after the duke faced a major setback in his year-long legal battle in the United Kingdom.

For those unaware, the Duke of Sussex has been involved in a messy legal fight with the UK's Home Office after they decided to downgrade his security status upon visiting the home country.

On Friday, May 2nd, Harry brutally lost a Court of Appeal challenge against the Home Officer.

Shortly after his defeat in the lawsuit, the 40-year-old British Royal Family member gave a sensational interview to BBC.

In his bombshell conversations with BBC's senior journalist, Nada Tawfik, the father-of-two opened up about his security concerns, claiming he could not bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.  

Prince Harry risked his security upon his last visit in UK 

According to a report by GB News, an insider now claimed that Harry is 'non-serious' about his security, as his actions did not ultimately match his words.

The tipster shared that Harry had risked his safety after he randomly ordered food from a local Deliveroo takeaway service to one of his close pals' home in Chelsea when he last visited the UK in May last year.

Additionally, the source noted that the gesture showed his non-serious behavior towards his security despite claiming safety in his latest interview.

This report emerged after Prince Harry's controversial BBC interview, in which he spoke about his estranged relationship with his father King Charles, and the British Royal Family members.    

King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry's controversial BBC interview

King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry's controversial BBC interview

Jennifer Lopez shares video message amid George Clooney, Amal drama

Jennifer Lopez shares video message amid George Clooney, Amal drama
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas caught sneaking out of David Beckham’s birthday bash

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas caught sneaking out of David Beckham’s birthday bash
Bianca Censori channels Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian in bold new look

Bianca Censori channels Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian in bold new look
King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry's controversial BBC interview
King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry's controversial BBC interview
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice disappoint Prince Andrew with big move
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice disappoint Prince Andrew with big move
Meghan Markle shares emotional photo of Harry with kids after reconciliation plea
Meghan Markle shares emotional photo of Harry with kids after reconciliation plea
Dutch Royals mourn ‘sudden death’ of legendary opera director Pierre Audi
Dutch Royals mourn ‘sudden death’ of legendary opera director Pierre Audi
King Charles honours Prince William after ignoring Harry's reunion plea
King Charles honours Prince William after ignoring Harry's reunion plea
Prince Harry faces drawback after BBC bombshell interview
Prince Harry faces drawback after BBC bombshell interview
King Charles continues to celebrate milestone despite Harry's cruel remarks
King Charles continues to celebrate milestone despite Harry's cruel remarks
King Charles declines Prince Harry's 'reconciliation' plea with bold decision
King Charles declines Prince Harry's 'reconciliation' plea with bold decision
BBC issues apology for ‘lapse’ in editorial after Prince Harry’s interview
BBC issues apology for ‘lapse’ in editorial after Prince Harry’s interview
Buckingham Palace gives update on King Charles after Harry’s remarks on his health
Buckingham Palace gives update on King Charles after Harry’s remarks on his health
Princess Martha Louise admits she was 'completely devastated' by ex-husband’s death
Princess Martha Louise admits she was 'completely devastated' by ex-husband’s death
Prince William speaks out for first time after Harry’s bombshell interview
Prince William speaks out for first time after Harry’s bombshell interview