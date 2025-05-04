Prince Harry branded 'non-serious' about security fears after legal defeat   

Prince Harry was reportedly labeled 'non-serious' about his security fears after the duke faced a major setback in his year-long legal battle in the United Kingdom.
For those unaware, the Duke of Sussex has been involved in a messy legal fight with the UK's Home Office after they decided to downgrade his security status upon visiting the home country.
On Friday, May 2nd, Harry brutally lost a Court of Appeal challenge against the Home Officer.
Shortly after his defeat in the lawsuit, the 40-year-old British Royal Family member gave a sensational interview to BBC.
In his bombshell conversations with BBC's senior journalist, Nada Tawfik, the father-of-two opened up about his security concerns, claiming he could not bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Prince Harry risked his security upon his last visit in UK
According to a report by GB News, an insider now claimed that Harry is 'non-serious' about his security, as his actions did not ultimately match his words.
The tipster shared that Harry had risked his safety after he randomly ordered food from a local Deliveroo takeaway service to one of his close pals' home in Chelsea when he last visited the UK in May last year.
Additionally, the source noted that the gesture showed his non-serious behavior towards his security despite claiming safety in his latest interview.
This report emerged after Prince Harry's controversial BBC interview, in which he spoke about his estranged relationship with his father King Charles, and the British Royal Family members.