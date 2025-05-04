Entertainment

Lisa makes delightful confession about BLACKPINK new album

'Moonlit Floor' singer reveals BLACKPINK new album 'is coming soon, I promise’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 04, 2025
Lisa makes delightful confession about BLACKPINK new album
Lisa makes delightful confession about BLACKPINK new album

Lisa has made a delightful confession about BLACKPINK's upcoming album.

The Korean singer, who is currently promoting her new Bose open earbuds collaboration, recently shared that her bandmates “were in the studio a few days ago,” working on their new album.

She told Variety, “Actually, we were in the studio a few days ago. We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the blinks. We can’t wait to see them.”

When asked about the release date of the most-anticipated album, Lisa replied, “You have to be patient about it. It’s coming soon, I promise. It’s about time.”

In the same interview, the pop icon was asked to share her thoughts on the ending of her character Mook in the season 3 finale of The White Lotus.

Lisa shared that she has no idea whether her character Mook will stay together with Gaitok (played by Tayme Thapthimthong) after the finale.

BLACKPINK 2025 world tour

BLACKPINK consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa took a break from group activities for the past year or so to focus on their solo projects.

However, the popular girl bank is set to reunite this year and kick off the world tour on July 5 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

The tour is expected to conclude on January 18, 2026, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry's controversial BBC interview

King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry's controversial BBC interview

Jennifer Lopez shares video message amid George Clooney, Amal drama

Jennifer Lopez shares video message amid George Clooney, Amal drama
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas caught sneaking out of David Beckham’s birthday bash

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas caught sneaking out of David Beckham’s birthday bash
Bianca Censori channels Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian in bold new look

Bianca Censori channels Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian in bold new look
Jennifer Lopez shares video message amid George Clooney, Amal drama
Jennifer Lopez shares video message amid George Clooney, Amal drama
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas caught sneaking out of David Beckham’s birthday bash
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas caught sneaking out of David Beckham’s birthday bash
Bianca Censori channels Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian in bold new look
Bianca Censori channels Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian in bold new look
Beyoncé celebrates mom Tina Knowles memoir with husband Jay-Z
Beyoncé celebrates mom Tina Knowles memoir with husband Jay-Z
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz skip David's 50th Bash amid family rift buzz
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz skip David's 50th Bash amid family rift buzz
Britney Spears hints at major career move inspired by Kim Kardashian
Britney Spears hints at major career move inspired by Kim Kardashian
Met Gala 2025: Sabrina Carpenter, Anne Hathaway, and more stars arrive in NYC
Met Gala 2025: Sabrina Carpenter, Anne Hathaway, and more stars arrive in NYC
A$AP Rocky, Joey King and more grace Vogue’s pre-Met Gala party
A$AP Rocky, Joey King and more grace Vogue’s pre-Met Gala party
Lady Gaga performs record-breaking free concert on Rio's Copacabana beach
Lady Gaga performs record-breaking free concert on Rio's Copacabana beach
Sydney Sweeney, MGK fuel speculation with intimate Las Vegas outing
Sydney Sweeney, MGK fuel speculation with intimate Las Vegas outing
Sabrina Carpenter makes hilarious remarks about ‘shorties’ in ‘SNL’ cameo
Sabrina Carpenter makes hilarious remarks about ‘shorties’ in ‘SNL’ cameo
Gigi Hadid confirms Bradley Cooper romance with intimate photo from 30th birthday
Gigi Hadid confirms Bradley Cooper romance with intimate photo from 30th birthday