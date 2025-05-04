Lisa makes delightful confession about BLACKPINK new album

Lisa has made a delightful confession about BLACKPINK's upcoming album.
The Korean singer, who is currently promoting her new Bose open earbuds collaboration, recently shared that her bandmates “were in the studio a few days ago,” working on their new album.
She told Variety, “Actually, we were in the studio a few days ago. We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the blinks. We can’t wait to see them.”
When asked about the release date of the most-anticipated album, Lisa replied, “You have to be patient about it. It’s coming soon, I promise. It’s about time.”
In the same interview, the pop icon was asked to share her thoughts on the ending of her character Mook in the season 3 finale of The White Lotus.
Lisa shared that she has no idea whether her character Mook will stay together with Gaitok (played by Tayme Thapthimthong) after the finale.
BLACKPINK 2025 world tour
BLACKPINK consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa took a break from group activities for the past year or so to focus on their solo projects.
However, the popular girl bank is set to reunite this year and kick off the world tour on July 5 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.
The tour is expected to conclude on January 18, 2026, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.