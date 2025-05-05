Marvel's 'Thunderbolts*' overtakes 'Sinners' in box office showdown

Marvel’s Thunderbolts* storms into theaters, ending Sinners' box office reign with a commanding debut, while Disney’s Snow White remake continues its steep decline in ticket sales.
As per IMDB, the latest Marvel hit, starring Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, acclaimed the top position on box office over the weekend dethroning the Sinners.
The latest Marvel entry, narrating a story of the Black Widow Natasha Romanoff’s sisster, earned $76 million in ticket sales domestically with another $86.1 million internationally.
The film’s international total stands at $162.1 million, putting it well-positioned to recover its $280 million budget.
Thunderbolts* also garnered high marks from critics and audiences alike.
On Rotten Tomato, it scored 88-percent from reviewers, while audiences gave it an 94-percent rating.
Notably, the star-studded cast included Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barns, David Harbour as Yelena's 'dad' Alexei Shostakov and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, reprising her role as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.
Sinner', 'Minecraft' movie, 'The Accountant 2', ranking':
After two weeks at the top, the vampire thriller Sinners dropped to second spot.
Meanwhile a Minecraft Movie starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa got the third place in its fifth week at the box office.
Ben Affleck’s latest installment in The Accountant franchise slid into fourth position.
The Accountant 2 earned more than $9.4 million in ticket sales over the weekend an it has collected some $54.3 million worldwide.