Blake Lively shares ppstive reviews of 'Another Simple Favor' despite online criticism

Blake Lively has shared glowing remarks about Another Simple Favor, despite the film receiving a mix of reviews online.
The Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram account to share multiple photos on Saturday highlighting viewer reviews on the social media site Letterboxd, which allow users log films they have seen and review or rate them.
In a shared post she dropped the praising remarks from the fans, but her post didn’t reflect the mixed reactions the sequel to A Simple Favor has gotten from critics.
Mostly she shared the max rating of five stars, along with a heart to 'like' the film.
On Rotten Tomatoes, Another Simple Favor only scored a 67 percent rating from all critics surveyed.
The It Ends With Us star shared a snap of herself in a pale blue feathered dress with her co-star Michele Morrone, who plays the role of Dante, the man her character Emily marries early in the film.
Another Simple Favour reviews:
“Fantastic give me 14 of em right nowww,” one fan gushed.
Another noted, “They keep GOING THERE and I LOVE IT.”
The third wrote, “God I love these movies so much this had no right being this FUN. Also I love movies that are bold and campy and know it. I loved everything about this.”
“Just yes. Everything about this movie is a yes,”wrote another fan, adding, “And Amen to Blake and Anna.”
The second snap showed more post reviews from fans, and Blake wrote, “These reviews are brilliant.”
To note, the film premiered at the South by Southwest Festival on March 7, 2025, and it was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 1.