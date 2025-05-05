Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco mark close pal's engagement with heartfelt post  

Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, celebrated their mutual pal, Anna's surprise engagement over the weekend.
The Calm Down hitmaker took to her Instagram handle on Sunday, May 4, to make a delightful announcement about her friend’s engagement.
Selena began her post with a heartwarming photo featuring herself and her newly engaged friend, Anna. The photo shows her massive diamond ring while she hides her face with her hand.
Another frame showed busy Benny preparing food for their friends who were seen enjoying their comfort meals.
The singer-turned-actress wrote a heartfelt caption for her post, stating, "Supper club. Engagements, childhood food, and Dave, sorry I didn’t try your pasta."
In the comments section of the musician’s post, the 37-year-old American record producer also congratulated his pal, saying, "Welcome to the club, Anna."
For those unaware, Benny and Selena announced their surprise engagement in December last year, after briefly dating each other for a year.
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco release I Said I Love You First
On the professional front, the couple released their first collaborative musical album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21, 2025.
The 14-track music album revolved around their relationship journey, serving as a nod to how Selena said the three magical words to Benny first.
The two also launched an official music video of their new song, Talk, last week.