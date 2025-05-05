Royal

Who will join King Charles, Queen Camilla for VE day ceremony?

The British Monarch and the Queen consort kicked off the Royal Family celebrations to mark VE Day

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 05, 2025
Who will join King Charles, Queen Camilla for VE day ceremony?
Who will join King Charles, Queen Camilla for VE day ceremony?

King Charles and Queen Camilla marked VE Day with a show of unity and remembrance, joined by a full roster of senior royal family members.

The British Monarch and the Queen consort are kicking off the Royal Family celebrations to mark VE Day today.

To mark the event, royal Family members will gather by the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace to watch a parade from Whitehall, honoring those who served in World War Two.

The firm will mark their return to Buckingham Palace before appearing on the balcony to watch a flypast.

As per palace, the royal event will be attended by Princess Kate, 43, and Prince William, 42 along with Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and her husband, Timothy Laurence, and finally the Duke of Kent.

Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, seven, attendance has not been confirmed yet.

Moreover, the attendance of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s children, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17, has not been confirmed.

Kate and William joined the Royal Family celebrations today to mark VE Day, starting with the flypast at Buckingham Palace.

The above-mentioned royal members will also attend a tea party at Buckingham Palace later this afternoon, hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

VE day 2025 reception:

The reception will welcome around 50 veterans and people who lived through World War Two.

Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff’s close bond revealed amid romance rumors

Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff’s close bond revealed amid romance rumors
Handwashing habits in US under scrutiny: Survey reveals shocking results

Handwashing habits in US under scrutiny: Survey reveals shocking results
Anna Wintour ‘banned’ Naomi Campbell from Met Gala amid feud rumours

Anna Wintour ‘banned’ Naomi Campbell from Met Gala amid feud rumours
Miley Cyrus debuts new single in front of ‘exes’ at private NYC gig

Miley Cyrus debuts new single in front of ‘exes’ at private NYC gig
Princess Kate appears in high spirits as she joins William, kids at VE Day event
Princess Kate appears in high spirits as she joins William, kids at VE Day event
Kate Middleton to make surprising move at VE Day celebrations
Kate Middleton to make surprising move at VE Day celebrations
Kate Middleton makes poised return with Prince William to send strong signal
Kate Middleton makes poised return with Prince William to send strong signal
Royal Family shares important update about VE DAY 2025 celebrations
Royal Family shares important update about VE DAY 2025 celebrations
King Frederik, Queen Mary mark Danish Liberation Day with memorial service
King Frederik, Queen Mary mark Danish Liberation Day with memorial service
King Charles to focus on VE Day celebrations amid Royal Family tension
King Charles to focus on VE Day celebrations amid Royal Family tension
King Charles hurt by Prince Harry’s shocking claims about his health
King Charles hurt by Prince Harry’s shocking claims about his health
Royal Family prepares for grand celebration after Prince Harry’s major defeat
Royal Family prepares for grand celebration after Prince Harry’s major defeat
Sarah Ferguson reacts to daughters Eugenie, Beatrice’s emotional new interview
Sarah Ferguson reacts to daughters Eugenie, Beatrice’s emotional new interview
Prince Harry, Meghan's real reason for refusing Archie's royal title revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan's real reason for refusing Archie's royal title revealed
New poll: UK public sides with Prince Harry in security fight after court loss
New poll: UK public sides with Prince Harry in security fight after court loss
Prince Harry's 'deeply problematic' habit blocks King Charles' reconciliation
Prince Harry's 'deeply problematic' habit blocks King Charles' reconciliation