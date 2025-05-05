Who will join King Charles, Queen Camilla for VE day ceremony?

King Charles and Queen Camilla marked VE Day with a show of unity and remembrance, joined by a full roster of senior royal family members.
To mark the event, royal Family members will gather by the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace to watch a parade from Whitehall, honoring those who served in World War Two.
The firm will mark their return to Buckingham Palace before appearing on the balcony to watch a flypast.
As per palace, the royal event will be attended by Princess Kate, 43, and Prince William, 42 along with Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and her husband, Timothy Laurence, and finally the Duke of Kent.
Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, seven, attendance has not been confirmed yet.
Moreover, the attendance of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s children, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17, has not been confirmed.
The above-mentioned royal members will also attend a tea party at Buckingham Palace later this afternoon, hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.
VE day 2025 reception:
The reception will welcome around 50 veterans and people who lived through World War Two.