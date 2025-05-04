Prince Harry, Meghan's real reason for refusing Archie's royal title revealed  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's real reason for dismissing their only son, Prince Archie's royal title has been unveiled.
According to a report by Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex firmly rejected using the royal title "Earl of Dumbarton" after the birth of their first child on May 6, 2019.
The former actress broke the historic British tradition of issuing titles to members of the Royal Family, as she did not want Archie to sound like "dumb."
Royal author Tom Bower claimed that when the duchess learned that her first child would get the prestigious title at the time she bluntly rejected the idea, stating, "Hell no. No son of mine is going to be called Dumb."
Tom wrote in his 2022 publication, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, that despite being countess of Dumbarton herself the mom-of-two became upset over his son's royal title.
He further explained that in addition to Meghan, Harry was also not mentally prepared to grant his son a title which sounded weird.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spark controversy over Archie's royal title
Shortly after their decision was made public, they landed into a controversy for dismissing Archie's royal title.
Meghan and Harry's headline-grabbing move to not use the Earl of Dumbarton for Archie unintentionally hurt the sentiments of the Dumbarton community.
Addressing the controversy, a Labour Member of the Scottish Parliament Jackie Baillie said in 2019, "I am very proud to be the MSP for Dumbarton. It is my home. Dumbarton is a wonderful place and the people of Dumbarton have always prided ourselves on being open and accepting."
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to celebrate son Prince Archie's birthday
It is pertinent to note, Prince Archie will turn 6 on May 6th, and neither Prince Harry nor Meghan have decided whether they will allow their son to use his royal title.