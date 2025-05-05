King Charles hurt by Prince Harry’s shocking claims about his health

King Charles is reportedly feeling deeply betrayed after Prince Harry’s explosive revelations in a new BBC interview.
As per GB News, the Former royal butler Grant Harrold has claimed the British monarch will feel "betrayed" by Prince Harry's recent interview.
Speaking to the outlet, a former royal butler said: "I lost my mother to cancer, and she fought it privately. She didn’t want it to be public. I don’t know if I didn’t want it to be public either.”
He added, "I think the King will definitely feel betrayed, that's what I think. He’ll feel betrayed because this is confidential information that Harry has discussed with the media.”
Grand mentioned, "And surely, Harry must have been aware that using those words would make everyone think 'how serious is it'?”
The source said, "'What does that mean?’ Of course, it opens up a whole lot of speculation,” adding, "I’m sure we’re all now wondering what’s really going on. But of course, the Palace is never going to release that information, it’s private. It’s like with the Queen."
"The problem is, I’m sure his father is thinking, if I do say something, or if we do give out more information, is that going to end up in the next book? Is that going to be the next TV programme?"
Prince Harry interview:
Notably, in his interview Prince Harry made several shocking statements about the Royal Family, including comments about not knowing "how long his father had left to live".
The duke’s interview came after he lost the legal challenge over his UK security arrangements, telling that he was "devastated" by the court's decision.