Royal Family shares important update about VE DAY 2025 celebrations

The British Royal Family has released an important update about the VE DAY 2025 celebration.
On Monday, May 5, King Charles released key details on Instagram about the week-long celebration.
According to an official statement issued by Buckingham Palace, “The King and Queen, joined by Members of the Royal Family, will lead national commemorations for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. Honouring 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe.”
It continued, “Their Majesties, accompanied by Members of the Royal Family and the Prime Minister, will observe a military procession and flypast, before hosting a Tea Party at Buckingham Palace in honour of Second World War veterans on Monday.”
Camilla will visit the Tower of London to view a new display of ceramic poppies, the day after the royal family reunion.
The message further read, “On Thursday, The King and Queen, joined by Members of the Royal Family, will attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey and a celebratory VE Day concert at Horse Guards Parade.”
Princess Anne, along with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will mark the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Guernsey and Sark in the Channel Islands between May 9-10.
Royals joining King Charles for VE DAY celebration
Princess Kate, 43, and Prince William, 42, are joining King Charles for the VE DAY celebration at Buckingham Palace.
Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and her husband, Timothy Laurence, and the Duke of Kent will also join the British monarch for the heartwarming event.