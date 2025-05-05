Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals emotional reason for leaving Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold has announced he will leave Liverpool, the club he has been with since he was a child, at the end of the season.
His contract will end on June 30 and he is expected to join the Spanish club Real Madrid as a free agent after that.
Alexander-Arnold took to his social media account to announce his decision, stating, "After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season."
"This is easily the hardest decision I've ever made in my life. This club has been my whole life – my whole world - for 20 years," the 26-year-old added.
Trent Alexander-Arnold's reason for leaving the club:
As per the reports, Liverpool tried to keep him by offering a new contract that would have made him the highest-paid full-back in the Premier League and one of the top-paid players in the world.
However, he chose not to stay. Alexander-Arnold has played 352 matches for the club, scored 23 goals and assisted 86 goals
Explaining the reason for not staying at the club, he shared, "But, I have never known anything else and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally."
Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool's youth team when he was just six years old.
He played his first match with the main team in a League Cup game against Tottenham in October 2016.
On the other hand, two major players Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk confirmed their stay at Liverpool by signing a new two-year contracts.