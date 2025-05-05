Sports

Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals emotional reason for leaving Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold has played 352 matches for the club, scored 23 goals and assisted 86 goals

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 05, 2025
Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals emotional reason for leaving Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals emotional reason for leaving Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold has announced he will leave Liverpool, the club he has been with since he was a child, at the end of the season.

His contract will end on June 30 and he is expected to join the Spanish club Real Madrid as a free agent after that.

Alexander-Arnold took to his social media account to announce his decision, stating, "After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season."

"This is easily the hardest decision I've ever made in my life. This club has been my whole life – my whole world - for 20 years," the 26-year-old added.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's reason for leaving the club:

As per the reports, Liverpool tried to keep him by offering a new contract that would have made him the highest-paid full-back in the Premier League and one of the top-paid players in the world.

However, he chose not to stay. Alexander-Arnold has played 352 matches for the club, scored 23 goals and assisted 86 goals

Explaining the reason for not staying at the club, he shared, "But, I have never known anything else and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally."

Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool's youth team when he was just six years old.

He played his first match with the main team in a League Cup game against Tottenham in October 2016.

On the other hand, two major players Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk confirmed their stay at Liverpool by signing a new two-year contracts.

King Charles excludes Prince Andrew from VE Day celebrations

King Charles excludes Prince Andrew from VE Day celebrations
'The Wire, Sopranos' famed actor Charley Scalies passes away at 84

'The Wire, Sopranos' famed actor Charley Scalies passes away at 84

King Charles pays moving tribute to WW II heroes in heartfelt post

King Charles pays moving tribute to WW II heroes in heartfelt post

WhatsApp releases in-app browser for business website links

WhatsApp releases in-app browser for business website links
Luka Dončić to represent Slovenia at EuroBasket 2025
Luka Dončić to represent Slovenia at EuroBasket 2025
Norris slams Verstappen for ‘not racing very smart’ after Miami GP drama
Norris slams Verstappen for ‘not racing very smart’ after Miami GP drama
David Beckham reflects on iconic football career as he celebrates 50th birthday
David Beckham reflects on iconic football career as he celebrates 50th birthday
Kylian Mbappé's double strike lifts Real Madrid to thrilling victory over Celta Vigo
Kylian Mbappé's double strike lifts Real Madrid to thrilling victory over Celta Vigo
Best 5 horror games with no scares, ranked
Best 5 horror games with no scares, ranked
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Mother’s Day with heartfelt tribute to Georgina and mom
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Mother’s Day with heartfelt tribute to Georgina and mom
Angel Reese shines at pre-birthday bash with stunning red outfit ahead of WNBA season
Angel Reese shines at pre-birthday bash with stunning red outfit ahead of WNBA season
How to open secret cave at Canyon Crossing in Fortnite
How to open secret cave at Canyon Crossing in Fortnite
Lionel Messi ends Inter Miami losing streak with 859 career goal
Lionel Messi ends Inter Miami losing streak with 859 career goal
Rafael Nadal opens up on his greatest rivalry: Federer vs. Djokovic
Rafael Nadal opens up on his greatest rivalry: Federer vs. Djokovic
Verstappen shut critics with pole position: 'Being dad didn't make me slow'
Verstappen shut critics with pole position: 'Being dad didn't make me slow'
Aryana Sabalenka secures third Madrid Open title after thrilling victory over Gauff
Aryana Sabalenka secures third Madrid Open title after thrilling victory over Gauff