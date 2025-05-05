Royal

Meghan Markle sparks backlash over bold message to royal family

  • May 05, 2025
Meghan Markle has sparked controversy with her latest message to Prince Harry, leading critics to accuse her of sending a "giant f*** you" to the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex made shocking revelations in a bombshell interview on Friday where he discussed his ongoing feud with the firm.

After the interview, the Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to share a black and white photograph of Prince Harry alongside his kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"Well that's a rather giant f*** you, isn't it?" one royal insider told the Mail about the timing of the post.

Another source labelled Meghan's role as "unhelpful" and "an enabler" in the ongoing situation.

"For her the loss of status is a much more significant issue," the third source told GB News.

A separate royal insider expressed disapproval of Harry's way of handling family issues.

They said: "He is utterly obsessed with the idea of airing 'his truth'.

The source mentioned, "Harry lives his life permanently under a victim narrative and never takes responsibility for his own actions."

Prince Harry BBC interview:

To note, Prince Harry faced backlash when he sat down for an interview with BBC after his dismissal of his appeal in his legal battle against the Home Office over his security provision in the UK.

In his discussion, he ruled out bringing Meghan, Archie and Lilibet back to the UK following his legal defeat.

