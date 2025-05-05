Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff’s close bond revealed amid romance rumors

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff are fueling romance speculation after being spotted together at various events.
As per Life and Style, an insider claimed the Birds of a Feather singer and the Paper Town star's connection is "more than platonic,” though both are keeping things casual and avoiding putting a label on their budding relationship.
“Billie and Nat have gotten very close over the past year,” the source said referring to the first time they met at a 2024 Oscars afterparty.
The tipster revealed that they bonded instantly, because they both have Tourette’s syndrome.”
“It’s not something a lot of people can relate to, less than 1 percent of people in the world have it, so just it’s not really a surprise that kickstarted their friendship,” the insider continued.
Previously, the You Should See Me in a Crown singer said she was diagnosed with a neurological disorder that causes sudden, repeated movements or sounds, known as tics.
A neurological disorder may be a basis for a friendship, but “more than anything, they connected over music,” the source adds.
Revealing the details about their relationship, a source said, “If you ask either of them, they’re just really good friends, but when you see them together it’s obvious their connection is a lot more than platonic.”
“They’re very touchy feely, the chemistry is obvious, but neither of them seems to want to label it,” the insider added, saying, “They spend all their free time together though, so of course people are convinced they’re a couple.”
Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff recent outing:
Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff have been seen together on multiple occasions, including a recent outing in NYC after the iHeartRadio Music Awards.