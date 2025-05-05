Entertainment

Lana Del Rey drops steamy PDA photo with husband months after shock wedding

The 'Born to Die' crooner shared rare insight into marital life with husband Jeremy Dufrene on Instagram

  May 05, 2025
Lana Del Rey finally shared the first glimpse of her alligator tour guide husband, Jeremy Dufrene, months after tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. 

The globally known musician turned to her Instagram handle on Monday, May 5th, to release an adorable photo featuring herself and her life partner.

Del Rey, who married the alligator tour guide in a private wedding ceremony in September last year, was seen sharing a PDA-filled moment with Jeremy, as they gently planted a kiss.

The other caption frame showed the singer's undergarments, which she wore for her appearance at the 2025 Met Gala ceremony.

However, the Born to Die crooner has not revealed the outfit that she would sport at the highly-anticipated star-studded event.





 Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene controversy: 

For those unaware, shortly after her marriage, Del Rey sparked controversy after a report claimed that the singer had not signed the prenup documents while marrying her life partner, who was previously married to his first wife, Gina.

Lana Del Rey debunks trouble in paradise controversy: 

At the time, the Summertime Sadness singer debunked the speculations by performing a song, Stars Fell On Alabama, during the Stagecoach Music Festival.  

She sang the lyrics, "Husband of mine / Don't let them put all this paper between us."

Lana Del Rey upcoming project:

Despite the ongoing speculations, Lana Del Rey continues to focus on her musical career. 

The singer is slated to release her 10th studio album, The Right Person Will Stay, on May 21st, 2025.   

