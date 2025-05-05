Sports

Fortnite leak details rare character skin's potential return

Fortnite is anticipated to add the infamous Tart Tycoon skin as part of the game's upcoming relaunch on iOS.

After years of legal battles, Fortnite is set to return to the iOS App Store this month, providing players on iOS with advanced gameplay experience.

The Tart Tycoon skin will reportedly come alongside Fortnite's Tart Tycoon Cup, a tournament players can take part in, marking a new, yet familiar chapter for the game.

What to expect?

To note, Fortnite has undergone various major changes and evolutions over the years, though the game's accessibility has likely been one of the contributing factors to its success.

Fortnite can be experienced on a multitude of platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

The rare skin was primarily part of Fortnite's Tart Tycoon Cup, a special limited-time tournament, though it's unclear if there will be different requirements to receive it this time around.

Leaks indicated that Epic Games is gearing up to bring this tournament back in celebration of the game coming back to the App Store.

It is worth noting that the most exciting part of the update is Fortnite's new battle pass, which includes some unexpected skins like a Chewbacca Team Lead Leader, as well as Darth Jar Jar.

