Tom Cruise drops ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ underwater stunt: ‘unlike any other’ 

When it comes to underwater stunts, no one can compete Tom Cruise!
The Top Gun star left his 13.3 million fans stunned by sharing a jaw-dropping underwater sequence clip from his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible 8, in new Instagram post on Monday, May 5.
In the post, the legendary American actor also reflected on his 40 years of performing stunts, recalling his first one in the 1985 film, Legend.
“From Legend in 1985 to Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, I have been studying and filming underwater sequences for over 40 years,” penned Tom.
Expressing his excitement for fans to watch the clip, he continued, “We have always tried to push our filmmaking to the next level, and in this movie McQ and I had an opportunity to create an underwater sequence unlike any other. We are excited to share it with you.”
The post opened with a photo of Tom Cruise, staring closely at water as he prepared himself to perform the underwater stunt.
In the second slide, the actor shared a video of himself wearing a swimsuit and a dive mask as he jumped into the water for the jaw-dropping sequence.
Fans’ reaction on Tom Cruise’s thrilling underwater stunt:
Admiring their favorite actor, a fan commented, “Utmost respect for excelling in both - filming in the air and under water!”
“I would watch this movie 10 times in the cinema,” another expressed.
A third gushed, “No one in the whole world can do it like you You are great sir!”
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning release date:
Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is slated to release this month, on May 21, 2025.