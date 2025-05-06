'Squid Game' season 3: First teaser dropped, release date confirmed

Netflix has officially released the first teaser of Squid Game season three!
On Monday night, May 5, the highly-anticipate teaser was released amid the buzz of Met Gala 2025.
The viral clip began with someone saying, “It’s time to play one last time.”
In one scene, the iconic gumball machine was spotted, dispensing mysterious red and blue balls that hint at a major twist in the upcoming season.
Squid Game season 3 returning cast
Several main cast members will reprise their roles in Squid Game season 3.
Lee Jung-jae, who plays Seong Gi-hun (Player 456), will resume his journey to dismantle the game.
Meanwhile, Lee Byung-hun reprises his role as the Front Man. On the other hand, Wi Ha-jun is back as Hwang Jun-ho.
Will someone give birth on 'Squid Game' 3?
In one scene, Squid Game season 3 teaser featured a baby crying in the background, igniting speculation about a pregnant contestant.
A fan commented, “I HEARD A BABY CRYING, JUN HEE GAVE BIRTH OMG.”
Another wrote, “That baby cry and seeing the mom and son looking at each other like that just sent chills down my spine.”
Squid Game season 3 plot
The official synopsis of Squid Game season 3 read, “A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal — Squid Game Season 3 picks up in the aftermath of Season 2's bloody cliffhanger. Although Gi-hun is at his lowest point yet, the Squid Game stops for no one.”
Squid Game season 3 release date
Netflix has announced the final and third season of the famous Korean show, Squid Game, will premiere on June 27, 2025.