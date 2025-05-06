Rihanna addresses ‘exciting’ third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has finally opened up about her third pregnancy after attending the 2025 Met Gala with partner A$AP Rocky.
On Monday, May 5, the We Found Love hitmaker debuted her baby bump on the blue carpet of the star-studded
Rihanna exuded elegance and timeless beauty in a gorgeous Marc Jacobs outfit; a gray top, a long black skirt, and a short jacket.
The Grammy winner broke silence on her third pregnancy during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, "I'm good, shockingly feeling okay, and not too overwhelmed at the moment."
She further noted, "At first, I was kind of like, tired, but I'm excited."
Meanwhile, Rihanna’s boyfriend A$AP expressed his gratitude for the addition of a new family member.
He shared, “It feels amazing… I'm glad everybody's happy for us because we're definitely happy. Honestly, it's a blessing because you know how some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people.”
The American rapper continued, "But we've been seeing love for the most part, and we appreciate that. Love is love."
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky’s family:
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share two sons, RZA, almost three, and Riot, 21 months.
The romantic couple started dating around 2019.
To note, Rihanna took a break from music after the release of her album ANTI in 2016.