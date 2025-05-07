GTA 6 trailer 2 reveals potential new gameplay features

GTA 6 trailer 2 was released introducing new gameplay, and increasing the hype about the upcoming highly-anticipated game.
Grand Theft Auto VI fans are speculating on a new gameplay feature after seeing wireless earbuds multiple times throughout the GTA 6 trailer 2.
After more than 500 days of silence from the studio, Rockstar Games officially provided more information on the highly anticipated title, including plot details, character information, and over 70 new screenshots.
What to expect from GTA 6?
GTA 6 will take fans back to the neon-kissed streets of Vice City, following the story of Jason and Lucia, who find themselves "on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America" after an easy score goes wrong.
According to multiple reports, if the earbuds are usable in-game and not just a customisation option, it could allow players to listen to music and radio stations on the go.
Rockstar Games has yet to provide official details on the advancements expected to be part of GTA 6.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rockstar Games said the goal of every title they develop is to "exceed expectations," and Grand Theft Auto 6 is no exception.
GTA 6 release date
GTA 6 is officially set for launch on May 26, 2026, on the PS5 and Xbox Series S / X.
Alongside the new trailer, Rockstar Games has also revealed plenty of other information surrounding the next installment in the GTA series, including all of the major areas for Grand Theft Auto 6, such as Vice City, Leonida Keys, Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn, and many more.