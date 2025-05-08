Sports

Minecraft rolls out new snapshot update for Java players

Mojang plans to provide greater precision close to Minecraft entity or player who is shooting and more

  • May 08, 2025
Minecraft has officially unleashed a new snapshot update for Java Edition players, which is the second Minecraft snapshot released in May.

The developer company revealed on Thursday, May 8, 2025, that the new update brings fixes for various bugs, improvements, and new features to make the gameplay more interactive.

Snapshots are updates Mojang releases for Minecraft players to test features before they are fully introduced to the game.

Earlier on May 3, the first snapshot for version 1.21 of Minecraft Java Edition was released, with a changelogue of over 900 lines of changes.

Minecraft Java Edition snapshot 25w19a is live, and one of the main new features is the fog adjustments.

What's new in Minecraft snapshot update?

With the newly introduced Snapshot update, Mojang plans to offer a more atmospheric experience by separating the concepts of environmental and distance-based fog from the render.

To note, one of the changes players will see is the landscape becoming foggier when it starts to rain.

Snapshot 25w19a introduced a projectile target tolerance margin that changes over time.

The margin will expand by 0.05 blocks per tick until it reaches the 0.3 block margin.

In this way, Mojang plans to provide greater precision close to the Minecraft entity or player who is shooting and allow a margin of collision when the projectile is further away.

However, it is worth noting that Mojang has not revealed when the changes will arrive for Minecraft Bedrock Edition, so the content of snapshot 25w19a is currently available to Java players.

According to several comments of players expressing interest in Minecraft getting a weather update, and introducing other changes of this kind.

Minecraft rolls out new snapshot update for Java players

