Nikola Jokic makes brutally honest admission after Nuggets' Game 2 loss

Nikola Jokic made a blunt confession after the Denver Nuggets faced a setback from the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2.
As per the NBA, Thunder on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, they set an NBA playoff record for first-half points with 87 in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series to hand the Nuggets one of their worst playoff losses in the franchise's history.
The Thunder claimed a 140-106 victory over the Nuggets to tie the series 1-1.
Jokic was blunt about Denver’s struggles on the court, stating, “It was one team playing tonight. Even the turnovers, misses – they were aggressive, they were going by us, they were rebounding the ball. They were just better. Much, much better than us today.”
Jokic also noted the challenge of facing the Thunder’s physicality, especially when smaller defenders like Jalen Williams were assigned to him, and said, “He’s there to be aggressive, to be into me. He didn’t do anything different.”
The Nuggets’ defensive and offensive execution was widely criticised. Denver shot just 37.9% from the field and committed 20 turnovers, a stark contrast to Oklahoma City’s shooting performance of 56.2%.