Aubrey Plaza makes big screen return months after husband Jeff Baena's death

Aubrey Plaza is finally coming back to her work life months after husband Jeff Baena's tragic death.
The 40-year-old actress is set to star in the upcoming dark comedy film Honey Don’t! alongside Margaret Qualley, Chris Evans, and others.
On Wednesday, May 7, Focus Features released the trailer of the film, which follows local detective Honey O’Donahue (Qualley) as she investigates a string of deaths tied to a questionable church.
The film, penned by screenwriters Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, will feature Plaza as a police officer working alongside O'Donahue, while Evans takes on the role of the unscrupulous religious figure at the center of the investigation.
This will mark as Plaza’s first role since her husband Jeff Baena's devastating death in January.
Honey Don’t! is scheduled for release on August 22.
Plaza is also expected to star in Zach Woods’ forthcoming project The Accompanist, which will also star child actress Everly Carganilla and Susan Sarandon.
Jeff Baena's death
Aubrey Plaza's husband Jeff Baena was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Friday, January 3, after taking his own life.
Shortly after his death, a representative for the White Lotus actress released a statement, noting, “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”
According to reports, the couple had been separated four months before Baena tragically died.