Marvel Rivals update brings beach-themed skins, other advancements

Marvel Rivals has officially announced the two new beachwear costumes for Squirrel Girl and Rocket Raccoon.
NetEase Games revealed on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, that it has rolled out several other new UI features and fixes as mentioned in the Marvel Rivals May 8 patch notes.
According to the developer company, the new Squirrel Girl and Rocket Raccoon skins belong to a new collection called Krakoa Resort and are beach-wear costumes and the inspiration for these skins was taken from Marvel Infinity Comics.
It is currently available for purchase in the in-game store.
The costume is said to be a part of the Squirrel Girl Sunshine Squirrel bundle, including an MVP animation, nameplate, emote, and spray.
Meanwhile, the Rocket Raccoon Sunshine Raccoon skin in Marvel is available for purchase in the in-game store.
The costume will be a part of the Rocket Raccoon Sunshine Raccoon bundle that will include an MVP animation, a nameplate, an emote, and a spray.
To note, it belongs to the new Krakoa Resort collection and features Rocket Raccoon in a tribal beachwear costume.
The Rocket Raccoon Sunshine Raccoon costume is legendary skin and costs 2400 units for the bundle and 2000 units for the costume alone.