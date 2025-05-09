Prince Harry follows in King Charles footsteps as he shares emotional VE Day message

Prince Harry marked VE Day 80th anniversary with heartfelt message as Royal Family commemorates the occasion in the UK.
The official Instagram account of Invictus Games, Harry's multi-sport event since 2014, shared an emotional message in behalf of the Duke of Sussex to owner World War Two (WWII) veterans.
"On #veday80, our thoughts are with the generation who truly understood the meaning of service, and who demonstrated their unconquerable spirit," read the message alongside a black and white photo of a large crowd gathered on a street in London.
It continued, "We stand in solidarity with those who served, and those serving, across the international armed forces community. In particular, those ill or injured for they showcase human resilience for us all, highlighting what it means to be Invictus."
Prince Harry's message comes amid King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William and other royal members reunite to mark VE Day Thanksgiving service in Westminster Abbey.
King Charles delivers emotion speech at VE Day Thanksgiving service
The 76-year-old in his speech to honour the WWII veterans and their families.
"I do hope your celebrations tonight are almost as joyful, although I rather doubt I shall have the energy to sing until 2am, let alone lead you all in a giant conga from here back to Buckingham Palace," his majesty jokingly said as he began his historic speech.
“Now, as then, we are united in giving utmost thanks to all those who served in the Armed Forces, the uniformed services, the Home Front, indeed all the people of this country, the Commonwealth and beyond whose firm resolve and fortitude helped destroy Nazism and carry our allied nations through to V.E. Day." Charles said.
"That debt can never truly be repaid; but we can, and we will, remember them," he added.
King Charles in his speech also reflected on how warring countries should resolve their issues through dialogue to support peace and humanity.