Dua Lipa drops her new book pick after Met Gala debut with Callum Turner 

Dua Lipa has revealed her "monthly" pick for reading after she debuted at the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet accompanied by her boyfriend, Callum Turner.
The Radical Optimism crooner took to her Instagram handle on Friday, May 9th, to make a key announcement regarding her monthly reading habits.
Dua kicked off her post with a stunning photo of herself, sitting on a cosy sofa while holding a book, Still Born by Guadalupe Nettel, translated by Rosalind Harvey.
In another slide, the 29-year-old globally known musician was seen playfully posing for the camera, wearing a black shirt and matching pants.
She also scribbled a brief note for her post that read, "The announcement you’ve been waiting for! My May #MonthlyRead is Still Born by Guadalupe Nettel, translated by Rosalind Harvey."
"Laura and Alina are friends in their early 30s, living in Mexico City. Both are determinedly childfree, believing that motherhood is a trap of the patriarchy," the Levitating singer added.
The Albanian singer additionally noted that Alina changed her mind before adding, "You might think this is where their lives diverge, but the turning point in this book is a surprise for everyone."
"As Alina’s life is upended with a devastating medical diagnosis for her unborn daughter, Alina and Laura’s friendship becomes more vital than ever," she concluded.
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make first joint appearance at 2025 Met Gala:
This update from Dua Lipa comes after she marked her debut at the 2025 Met Gala ceremony on Monday, May 5th, alongside her rumoured fiancé.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner relationship timeline:
For those unware, the Training Season singer and Callum began dating in January 2024.
The couple sparks engagement speculations in December 2024, after the musician was spotted wearing diamond ring in several of her Instagram posts.