Jelly Roll reveals heartbreaking wake-up call that led to 200-pound weight loss

After a shocking moment of realization, Jelly Roll decided to make a dramatic change in his life.
During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience this week, the 41-year-old American singer and rapper opened up about his jaw-dropping 200-pound weight loss journey.
While speaking to the host, the Save Me crooner revealed that a heartbreaking wake-up call around his 39th birthday pushed him to make a significant change in his lifestyle and eating habits.
In his emotional statement, Jelly Roll revealed, “I could feel myself dying.”
“I thought about it around my birthday ’cause I knew my next [birthday] was 40, and I was like … I don’t think I’ve ever met a 500-pound 40-year-old,” he continued.
The Halfway to Hell singer shared that he felt like he had “already cheated the game” after successfully battling “multiple heart issues.”
“I was like, man, I should really start trying to figure this out,” he added.
The singer noted that his aim behind opening up on his obesity and weight loss journey is to inspire people who are “big,” saying, “I want to help people, dude. I never thought I’d lose this weight.”
In the interview, Jelly Roll also recalled the first day he committed to walking 10,000 steps, noting that despite his wife Bunnie XO and daughter told him it was raining, he insisted on going.
He later broke down in tears remembering how his family cheered for him, realizing he had spent years breaking promises about his weight and this was a meaningful moment of proving himself.
The singer also shared that now he maintains a “healthy relationship with food.”