Entertainment

Kris Jenner sends sweet 6th birthday wish to ‘amazing’ grandson Psalm

Kim Kardashian’s youngest child, Psalm, celebrates his 6th birthday today, on May 9, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 09, 2025
Kris Jenner sends sweet 6th birthday wish to ‘amazing’ grandson Psalm
Kris Jenner sends sweet 6th birthday wish to ‘amazing’ grandson Psalm

Kris Jenner loves her “amazing” grandson Psalm “more than all the stars in the sky!”

To ring in her beloved grandchild’s special day, the 69-year-old American media personality turned to Instagram to share a large carousel of his adorable photographs, along with a sweet birthday message.

“Happy 6th birthday to my sweet, funny, kind, amazing grandson, Psalm!!” she wished.

The Kardashians alum continued, “You light up every room you walk into and bring so much happiness to our whole family. You’re the best little scooter pro, and the most loving, creative, kind-hearted boy.”

“You are the most amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend, and you are such a blessing in all of our lives. Watching you grow up is the greatest gift, and I’m the luckiest Lovey in the world to be yours. I love you more than all the stars in the sky!!” concluded Kris.

She also tagged her daughter and Psalm’s mother, Kim Kardashian, in the post.

In the collection of snaps, Kris Jenner shared several new and throwback photos, featuring her with Psalm over the years, as well as a family picture with Kim and all her children.

Kim Kardashian’s children:

Kim Kardashian is the mother of four kids – two daughters, North and Chicago, and two sons, Saint and Psalm – whom she shares with her ex-husband and famous American rapper Kanye West.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team exposes his relationship with Cassie Ventura

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team exposes his relationship with Cassie Ventura
Kris Jenner sends sweet 6th birthday wish to ‘amazing’ grandson Psalm

Kris Jenner sends sweet 6th birthday wish to ‘amazing’ grandson Psalm
UK public advices to avoid these three drinks during heatwave

UK public advices to avoid these three drinks during heatwave
WhatsApp now lets you record voice messages with a single click

WhatsApp now lets you record voice messages with a single click
Dua Lipa drops her new book pick after Met Gala debut with Callum Turner
Dua Lipa drops her new book pick after Met Gala debut with Callum Turner
Justin Bieber pens eerie note on 'selfishness' amid health struggles
Justin Bieber pens eerie note on 'selfishness' amid health struggles
Nicole Kidman reclaims her iconic long hair era, ditches pixie cut at ACMs 2025
Nicole Kidman reclaims her iconic long hair era, ditches pixie cut at ACMs 2025
Kendall Jenner shares sweet message for mom Kris ahead of Mother’s Day
Kendall Jenner shares sweet message for mom Kris ahead of Mother’s Day
ACM Awards 2025 full winners list: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton win top honor
ACM Awards 2025 full winners list: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton win top honor
Shakira makes surprising confessions about ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ after 20 years
Shakira makes surprising confessions about ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ after 20 years
Pope Leo took cues from Oscar-winning film ‘Conclave’ before papal election
Pope Leo took cues from Oscar-winning film ‘Conclave’ before papal election
Cody Johnson reveals expecting third baby with wife Brandi at ACM Awards 2025
Cody Johnson reveals expecting third baby with wife Brandi at ACM Awards 2025
Alan Jackson marks emotional return at ACM Awards amid illness
Alan Jackson marks emotional return at ACM Awards amid illness
‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney spills beans about her ‘character’
‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney spills beans about her ‘character’
Tom Cruise reveals unusual diet secret behind his 'Mission: Impossible' stunts
Tom Cruise reveals unusual diet secret behind his 'Mission: Impossible' stunts
5 hard-hitting high school K-dramas for US teens after ‘Adolescence’
5 hard-hitting high school K-dramas for US teens after ‘Adolescence’