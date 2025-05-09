Kris Jenner sends sweet 6th birthday wish to ‘amazing’ grandson Psalm

Kris Jenner loves her “amazing” grandson Psalm “more than all the stars in the sky!”
To ring in her beloved grandchild’s special day, the 69-year-old American media personality turned to Instagram to share a large carousel of his adorable photographs, along with a sweet birthday message.
“Happy 6th birthday to my sweet, funny, kind, amazing grandson, Psalm!!” she wished.
The Kardashians alum continued, “You light up every room you walk into and bring so much happiness to our whole family. You’re the best little scooter pro, and the most loving, creative, kind-hearted boy.”
“You are the most amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend, and you are such a blessing in all of our lives. Watching you grow up is the greatest gift, and I’m the luckiest Lovey in the world to be yours. I love you more than all the stars in the sky!!” concluded Kris.
She also tagged her daughter and Psalm’s mother, Kim Kardashian, in the post.
In the collection of snaps, Kris Jenner shared several new and throwback photos, featuring her with Psalm over the years, as well as a family picture with Kim and all her children.
Kim Kardashian’s children:
Kim Kardashian is the mother of four kids – two daughters, North and Chicago, and two sons, Saint and Psalm – whom she shares with her ex-husband and famous American rapper Kanye West.