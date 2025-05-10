Taylor Swift summoned in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal case

Taylor Swift has gotten involved in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal suit, whether she wanted it or not!
On Friday, May 9, PEOPLE reported that the Lover crooner has been subpoenaed as a witness in one of the biggest legal battles in current pop culture world, where the film It End With Us took a centre stage.
A rep for Taylor stressed that the singer has had no close ties with the film except for the usage of her song My Tears Ricochet.
They further added that the order to appear is to create "tabloid clickbait."
Discussing the summon, a rep noted that Taylor had no involvement in any of the decision regarding the film and "she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release."
The statement from spokesperson also added that summoning only the Cardigan singer when 19 other artists also licensed their song for the film is just to "use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.
A source close to the case also shared that Hugh Jackman - who is a close friend of Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds - might also be served with a subpoena.
Taylor Swift relationship with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Blake and Ryan along with Hugh and Taylor have been spotted on numerous occasion together, including at NFL games, where pop icon's beau Travis Kelce plays for Kansas City Chiefs.
Along with that, Taylor is also god-mother to the couple's four children; James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and Olin, 2.
Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni lawsuit summary
Blake first filed complaint against Justin over alleged sexual misconduct on It Ends With Us set in December 2024.
Justin denied the accusation and in January, filed a counter suit, alleging defamation and extortion against the Gossip Girl alum, her husband and their publicity team.
The Five Feet Apart director also claimed that Taylor and Ryan pressured him into accepting one of Lively's revision for screenwriter Christy Hall's adaptation of Collen Hoover's notorious novel.
In the text messages exchanged between the former co-stars – which were made public – Blake refereed to her husband and Taylor as her "dragons" while calling herself Khaleesi from the renowned series Games of Thrones.
The trial, officially titled Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et al., which will cover both lawsuits, is scheduled for March 2026.