Blake Lively breaks silence after Taylor Swift subpoenaed in Justin Baldoni case

The trial, officially titled Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et al., is scheduled for March 2026

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 10, 2025
Blake Lively has broken her silence after close pal Taylor Swift subpoenaed as a witness in her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni over behind-the-scenes conflict on their film It Ends with Us.

Hours after the news broke on Saturday, May 10, the Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram Stories to pen a heartwarming message, expressing her real feeling to the fans.

Ignoring the subpoena of Taylor in Justin's case,  Lively shared a poster of Another Simple Favor, revealing that her latest flick is on number 1 on Prime Video for two weeks in a row.

“We couldn't be more grateful for your excitement, support and all your beautiful and hilarious fan reviews. We love you. We see you. You see us. And we thank you for making our dreams come true," she wrote.

Lively further added, "Week after week. Because of you we get to do what we love. Thank you. Thank you. Brother F*€."

All about Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal case

The Gossip Girl alum first sued her director-costar in December, accusing him of sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign.

However, Baldoni denied all the the allegations and, in January, filed a countersuit alleging defamation and extortion against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and their publicity team.

In his counter-suit, Baldoni claimed that Taylor and Ryan, pressured him to accept rewrites on the movie.

Now, the Lover singer has been subpoenaed as a witness in the case despite maintaining distance from the situation since beginning.

The trial for Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et al., which will cover both lawsuits, is scheduled for March 2026.

