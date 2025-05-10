Justin Bieber reveals painful emotions in heartfelt post with baby Jack Blues

Justin Bieber offered a rare glimpse into his emotional world, sharing a touching moment with his infant son, Jack Blues.
The Peaches singer took to Instagram and dropped a short reel and snaps as he watched NHL teams Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers compete in a match on Friday.
In a shared post, Bieber could be seen standing behind the couch with his son in his lap as they were watching Panthers defeat the Leafs 5-4.
Bieber donned a black hoodie along with a white shirt and vibrant orange shorts.
In the caption, he wrote, “Before the heartbreak.”
An hour earlier, Justin asked fans to pray for the Toronto Maple Leafs, writing, “11 min left, send your prayers up for the Leafs,” alongside the team’s logos.
Soon after he dropped the post, fans flocked to the comment section to express the emotion over the Baby singer’s feelings.
One fan wrote, “Father and Son watching sports and spending time together is the sweetest thing ever.”
Another commented, “this make me emotional because we literally watched him grow up and his loves for the maple leafs never went away and he’s now going to watch his son grow up and put him on his favorite things.”
The third noted, “Awwww so cute. Watching the game with Daddy, got to start them young.”
Why Justin Bieber skipped Met Gala 2025?
To note, Justin Bieber is a passionate fan of the sport and notably skipped the MET Gala earlier this week on Monday to watch the Maple Leafs in a previous match.
Hailey graced the event solo while putting on a leggy display in a black Yves Saint Laurent blazer dress.