'The Scripts' Danny O'Donoghue marries longtime girlfriend Anais Niang

Danny O'Donoghue is over the moon after marrying his longtime flame, Anais Niang, in an intimate wedding ceremony.
The Script frontman and his event manager exchanged the marital vows on Thursday, May 8th, in the United Kingdom.
According to Mail Online, the 44-year-old renowned musician opted for a classic tuxedo and bow tie, which he paired with matching pants for his big day.
Anais was wearing a white gown with a voluminous layered skirt and coordinating white gloves.
Speaking with the publication, the newlywed couple gushed about their relationship, stating they are "over the moon" to become husband and wife after knowing each other for years.
"We're over the moon to be married, and now we take the first steps on the journey of the rest of our lives together!" Danny and Anais added.
Danny O'Donoghue and Anais Niang relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Danny and Anais first met during the coronavirus pandemic after accidentally bumping into each other in London. They have been together since then.
The duo made their relationship public during the 2021 Pride of Britain Awards, where they made their first joint appearance.
During the awards ceremony, the Irish singer spoke to The Sun, revealing his mother had already approved Anais.
"We live in the same part of London, and up until now we’ve mainly just been hanging out at home. My mum loved her, and they offered her lots of tea," the musician added.
Danny O'Donoghue and Anais Niang have not released exclusive photos from their special day on their Instagram accounts.