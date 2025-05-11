Entertainment

'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins celebrates her 'first’ Mother’s Day

Lily Collins receives heartwarming wish from husband Charlie McDowell on Mother’s Day

  • May 11, 2025
Lily Collins received an emotional wish from husband Charlie McDowell on her first Mother’s Day celebration.

On Sunday, May 11, the movie director posted pictures of his wife on Instagram to mark the special day.

In the first frame, the Emily in Paris star can be seen lying beside her daughter, Tove Jane McDowell, who was born through surrogacy.

Charlie captioned the post, “Happy first Mother's Day @lilyjcollins. You bring joy, laughter, warmth, and kindness to our family everyday. Tove's happiness comes from you being her mother.”

He further added, “She could stare at you all day long. It's a beautiful thing to witness. We are very lucky.”

The romantic couple welcomed his first child on January 31, 2025.

Fans reaction

A fan commented, “Beautiful words @charliemcdowell, motherhood is a wonderful thing, @lilyjcollins enjoy your 1st Mothers Day and every day beyond, sending much much love tou you all, God Bless Tove.”

Another wrote, “Gorgeous Mama Lily, the Earth is a beautiful place with you on it. Shine darling.”

“Happy 1st Mother's Day @lilyicollins ... There are such touching photos! I actually love seeing photos of you holding your sweet little girl - you are so genuinely in love with her & she will adore you back!," a third noted.

