Entertainment

Taylor Swift embraces family vibes at Travis Kelce’s Mother’s Day gathering

'Lover' singer and the Kansas City Chief tight end both went for a low-key family outing

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
Taylor Swift embraces family vibes at Travis Kelce’s Mother’s Day gathering
Taylor Swift embraces family vibes at Travis Kelce’s Mother’s Day gathering

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kept things sweet and simple this Mother’s Day, celebrating with a cozy brunch alongside his mom Donna Kelce and brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.

As per Page Six, the Lover singer and the Kansas City Chief tight end both went for a low-key family outing.

An eyewitness told the couple almost undetected at Talula’s Garden in Philadelphia, where they celebrated his mom, Donna Kelce, 72, on Sunday.

For the lunch, Swift wore a black Christy Dawn dress featuring a daisy print that fans felt was a telling nod to one of her lyrics from the 2017 album Reputation.

It is reported that Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, and at least some of their daughters were also in attendance.

An insider disclosed that the group didn’t have a private room and instead dined among the crowded restaurant’s regular guests.

One young girl spotted Swift and reached for her phone but appeared to think twice before taking a photo, according to the source.

It is reported that the only photos from the outing seem to have come from a discreet onlooker who shared them on TikTok.

The source appreciated Jason and Kelce’s daughters, calling them incredibly polite, sweet, and absolutely adorable.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift last outing:

It was the first time Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had been seen together publicly in months, but a source recently told the outlet they’re “still deeply in love.”

Sean 'Diddy' Combs loses kids’ support in court amid victim’s testimony

Sean 'Diddy' Combs loses kids’ support in court amid victim’s testimony
Doom: The Dark Ages global launch times confirmed

Doom: The Dark Ages global launch times confirmed
Inside Duchess Sophie’s struggle with royal rule that left her ‘frustrated’

Inside Duchess Sophie’s struggle with royal rule that left her ‘frustrated’
Prince William expected to appear in Jeremy Clarkson show: Details

Prince William expected to appear in Jeremy Clarkson show: Details
Tory Lanez releases emotional message after being stabbed 14 times in jail
Tory Lanez releases emotional message after being stabbed 14 times in jail
Timothée Chalamet enjoys game night with Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner
Timothée Chalamet enjoys game night with Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner
Kim Kardashian ready to testify in person at Paris robbery trial
Kim Kardashian ready to testify in person at Paris robbery trial
Madonna shares hilarious peek into Mother's Day celebration with kids
Madonna shares hilarious peek into Mother's Day celebration with kids
Miley Cyrus teases ‘special’ surprise in new album ‘Something Beautiful’
Miley Cyrus teases ‘special’ surprise in new album ‘Something Beautiful’
Luke Newton secretly shares sizzling photo with girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Luke Newton secretly shares sizzling photo with girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Taylor Swift's cryptic AMAs hint sparks wild 'Reputation (TV)' buzz
Taylor Swift's cryptic AMAs hint sparks wild 'Reputation (TV)' buzz
Brad Pitt returns to track in heart-racing final trailer for ‘F1’: WATCH
Brad Pitt returns to track in heart-racing final trailer for ‘F1’: WATCH
Chris Pratt shares glimpses of son Ford in Mother’s Day post for Katherine
Chris Pratt shares glimpses of son Ford in Mother’s Day post for Katherine
Niall Horan thrills fans as he announces return to ‘The Voice’ as S28 coach
Niall Horan thrills fans as he announces return to ‘The Voice’ as S28 coach
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sex trafficking trial resumes with opening statements
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sex trafficking trial resumes with opening statements
Selena Gomez honors her and Benny Blanco’s moms in sweet Mother’s Day tribute
Selena Gomez honors her and Benny Blanco’s moms in sweet Mother’s Day tribute