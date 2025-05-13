Taylor Swift embraces family vibes at Travis Kelce’s Mother’s Day gathering

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kept things sweet and simple this Mother’s Day, celebrating with a cozy brunch alongside his mom Donna Kelce and brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.
As per Page Six, the Lover singer and the Kansas City Chief tight end both went for a low-key family outing.
An eyewitness told the couple almost undetected at Talula’s Garden in Philadelphia, where they celebrated his mom, Donna Kelce, 72, on Sunday.
For the lunch, Swift wore a black Christy Dawn dress featuring a daisy print that fans felt was a telling nod to one of her lyrics from the 2017 album Reputation.
It is reported that Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, and at least some of their daughters were also in attendance.
An insider disclosed that the group didn’t have a private room and instead dined among the crowded restaurant’s regular guests.
One young girl spotted Swift and reached for her phone but appeared to think twice before taking a photo, according to the source.
It is reported that the only photos from the outing seem to have come from a discreet onlooker who shared them on TikTok.
The source appreciated Jason and Kelce’s daughters, calling them incredibly polite, sweet, and absolutely adorable.
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift last outing:
It was the first time Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had been seen together publicly in months, but a source recently told the outlet they’re “still deeply in love.”